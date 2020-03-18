🔥Democrats defy coronavirus pandemic to put Joe Biden on course to victory🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden took a huge step towards the Democratic presidential nomination today with a clean sweep of victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

The former vice president’s third big night in as many weeks gives him a near insurmountable lead over Bernie Sanders in the race to take on Donald Trump in November’s White House election, increasing the pressure on his Left-wing rival to abandon his campaign.

Using a livestream to address supporters from his home state of Delaware, Mr Biden, 77, looked to move beyond the primary contest as he paid tribute to the Vermont senator for advancing key issues such as affordable healthcare and combating climate change.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Mr Biden said.

“So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders, I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

With the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands, Mr Sanders, 78, has not scored a victory since Super Tuesday on March 3. He made no immediate move last night to contact Mr Biden, according to sources.

Earlier in the night, Mr Sanders said little about the future of the race and instead focused on the coronavirus outbreak, which led Ohio to cancel yesterday’s primary vote. Four states — Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland — have joined Ohio in moving to push back their upcoming primaries, and others may yet do so.

But higher vote totals in some key states suggested enthusiasm among supporters despite the pandemic. Turnout in Florida’s Democratic primary surpassed the 1.7 million who cast ballots four years ago.

Some Democrats are calling on Mr Sanders to drop out in the name of party unity. Top advisers have said he is considering whether the political landscape could look different as the virus continues to reshape life across the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump formally clinched the Republican presidential nomination having faced minimal opposition.