🔥Democrats clash in fiery debate with Bloomberg as main target🔥

Michael Bloomberg made his Democratic debate debut on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where he was the target of attacks from his fellow candidates. There were other clashes between candidates, including several heated exchanges between Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Elaine Quijano anchors post-debate coverage with Antjuan Seawright, Leslie Sanchez and Molly Hooper while Caitlin Huey-Burns, Nikole Killion and Lynda Tran joined from the spin room in Las Vegas.