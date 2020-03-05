democratic-us.-senator-schumer-expresses-regret-for-supreme-court-comments

🔥Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to news reporters during a Senate Policy luncheon press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would “pay the price” if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did. But in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing,” Schumer said on the Senate floor amid calls from Republicans that he apologize for his comments about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Related Posts

gun-control-legislation-advances-in-virginia’s-legislature

🔥Gun control legislation advances in Virginia’s legislature🔥

mariya smith
flip-out:-galaxy-z-flip-is-samsung&apos;s-new-folding-phone-and-it&apos;s-arriving-this-week

🔥Flip out: Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's new folding phone and it's arriving this week🔥

John koli
justin-bieber-gives-emotional-performance-at-kanye-west&apos;s-sunday-service-choir

🔥Justin Bieber gives emotional performance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *