🔥Democratic primaries: How and when will Trump's challenger for US President be decided?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

America will go to the polls in November to vote for the next president of the United States.

In the US, there are only two parties considered by most voters – the Democrats (the liberal, left-of-centre party) and the Republicans (the conservative, right-of-centre party).

The current president, Donald Trump, is standing again as the Republican candidate, and hopes to serve a second term as the 45th president in the White House.

Democrats have not yet chosen a candidate and members have been campaigning for the chance to be their party’s nominee.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall event in Iowa (Getty Images)

What are primary elections?

Democrat presidential hopefuls are battling for their party’s nomination in primary elections – otherwise known as primaries – across different states in the US.

State governments run primary elections, not the parties, and individual state laws determine if the primaries are closed (meaning only registered members can vote) or open (where unaffiliated voters can also participate).

Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University in Iowa (Getty Images)

If a candidate wins a primary election, they either win all or part of the state’s delegates.

These delegates will then vote for them at the party convention where the nominee is officially named.

This system was first widely used in the 1970s – previously, party members made the decision at the convention.

What are caucuses?

A few states have caucuses instead of primaries.

Caucuses are run by parties in regions across the state.

Members of the media work during a primary debate in Iowa (AFP via Getty Images)

As they are not state government-run, they are more flexible than primaries especially when it comes down to who can take part.

At Democratic caucuses, votes are determined by standing in groups around the room and no ballots are cast.

Who are the main Democratic contenders?

Voters will be choosing between moderate liberals such as former Vice-President Joe Biden and mayor Pete Buttigieg and progressive candidates such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Why is Iowa so important?

Iowa, along with New Hampshire, are very important states as they hold both primaries and caucuses.

The last four eventual Democratic nominees all won Iowa.

The race for the White House has begun (AFP via Getty Images)

Since 1976, five out of eight have won New Hampshire.

The two states are not necessarily good predictors of the general election but can help candidates gain momentum.

Who won Iowa 2020?

The Iowa Democratic party announced that Pete Buttigieg had won by about 0.09per cent, with Bernie Sanders in second place.

This narrow call came after a raft of issues with the count including delayed results due to technical problems.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez called for a “recanvass” of the results from the Monday February 3 count.

Both Mr Buttigieg and Mr Sanders campaigns called for a re count.

Who won New Hampshire 2020?

Bernie Sanders​ narrowly won​ the Democrats presidential primaries in New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 11

He beat the the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg , who took second place.

Senator Amy Klobuchar finished a strong third, giving her campaign an unexpected boost, while Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden posted disappointing fourth and fifth place finishes respectively and were on track to finish with zero delegates from the state.

After a chaotic beginning to primary voting last week in Iowa, Democrats hoped New Hampshire would help give shape to their urgent quest to pick someone to take on US President Donald Trump in November.

At least two candidates dropped out in the wake of weak finishes on Tuesday night: moderate Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who attracted a small but loyal following over the past year .

What is Super Tuesday?

This year Super Tuesday falls on March 3.

It’s the day when most states and territories hold their primary elections or caucuses.

Some of the more popular states will hold their elections on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas.

The general election will take place in November (REUTERS)

How long do primaries go on for?

Primaries and caucuses run between February and June.

However, it is likely the Democrat candidate will be known before as they gather delegates.

When will the Democrat candidate be announced?

The Democratic candidate will be announced at its national convention between July 13 and 16.

The Republican Party will formally announce its candidate at its convention between August 24 August and 27.