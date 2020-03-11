🔥Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both cancel rallies over coronavirus fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have both cancelled their rallies in Ohio amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Senator Mr Sanders’s spokesman confirmed the campaign is cancelling Tuesday night’s event due to worries about “public health and safety”.

Former Vice President Mr Biden’s campaign had initially suggested his event in Cleveland would go on as scheduled but later said it was off.

It comes after Ohio declared a state of emergency after three individuals from Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, tested positive for the virus.

The candidates cancelling their rallies is in league with initiatives by the state’s governor to limit large events where possible.

Ohio votes next week and awards 136 delegates,

The decisions to cancel the events suggests the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates.

Mr Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while Mr Biden is looking to further pad his delegate lead.

Mr Sanders had been planning to speak at a convention centre in Cleveland as results from six voting states began rolling in.

But he pulled the plug about three hours before the event was scheduled to start.

His campaign said decisions on future events would be made on a case-by-case basis.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are cancelling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. Mr Sanders’ campaign spokesman, Mike Casca, said in a statement.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.

“All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

A Biden spokesman initially suggested the former vice president’s own event in Cleveland would go on as scheduled, but his campaign subsequently released a statement saying that the event was off and that they would consult with public health officials about future events.

Publicly, President Donald Trump’s campaign said coronavirus concerns have not yet affected their plans.

On Sunday, Mr Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, “The campaign is proceeding as normal.”

But the campaign has not yet announced another rally to follow the president’s last one in North Carolina on March 2.

Until now, the Republican campaign had been keeping a steady pace of rallies this year.

Mr Trump is still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas and Denver this week for fundraisers and a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition.