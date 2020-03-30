Democratic party leader dies of COVID-19 as Missouri as state tops 900 cases

Updated at 7: 30 Sunday with the number of cases in St. Louis city.CLINTON, Mo. — A Democratic Party leader in western Missouri died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state passed 900 and the death toll reached 12.The death of William “Al” Grimes, the Henry County Democratic Party chairman, was announced in a tweet from state Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker. It came after the Henry County Health Center in Clinton, about 60 miles southeast of Kansas City, announced that a man in his 70s had died.On Sunday, state health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 903 across Missouri. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services reported two more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 12.The two most recent deaths were that of Grimes in Henry County and an unknown patient in St. Charles County.The city of St. Louis reported 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening. New restrictions on parks were introduced Sunday, including the closing of tennis and basketball courts until at least April 22.St. Louis County had 336 cases, the state reported.

St. Charles County so far has 43 reported cases, Franklin County has seven and Jefferson County has 17, state officials said.More than 12,000 people have been tested statewide for the coronavirus, state health officials said.A new testing facility is being opened in Dellwood, Mayor Reggie Jones announced Saturday. The testing center opens on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Dellwood Recreation Center, located at 10266 West Florissant. The testing center’s hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration phone line, which will begin taking calls on Monday, is 855-724-1653. Two local doctors with the U.S. Navy have been deployed with large medical vessels in ports at New York City and Los Angeles, two of the areas hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. The ships will take cases not related to COVID-19 to ease the burden on area hospitals.Brad Bernstein, 62, is an anesthesiologist and lifelong St. Louisan who has his own private practice and works with area hospitals. He’s currently aboard the USNS Comfort.Gavin Dunn, 44, is a neurosurgeon originally from Columbia, Missouri currently working with Washington University Department of Neurosurgery. He’s aboard the USNS Mercy, which has docked in Los Angeles.In Illinois, officials reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 65 deaths statewide. Illinois has 4,596 confirmed cases of the virus, including 31 in St. Clair County, 12 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.A second person died of the coronavirus in St. Clair County, officials said on Sunday.The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.