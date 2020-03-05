🔥Demi Lovato speaks about overdose for the first time: 'I felt completely abandoned'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Just over a month after Demi Lovato’s comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the ‘Anyone’ singer has decided to open up about the 2018 overdose that caused her to take a step back in the first place.

Appearing on the March 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato spoke about her overdose for the first time, after previously mentioning that her eating disorder was part of the problem on Ashley Graham’s podcast.

After Lovato announced the release of her upcoming single, ‘I Love Me,’ and shared a clip from the music video, the interview took a more serious turn. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Lovato about the events leading up to her relapse following six years of sobriety, the singer didn’t hold back.

Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards (AFP/Getty Images)

“I have to preface it with the fact that I got sober at 19, so I got sober at an age where I wasn’t even legally allowed to drink,” said Lovato, who is now 27. “I got the help that I needed at the time, and I took on the approach of a one size fits all solution, which is sobriety,” she said, adding, “My whole team took that approach and we did it and we ran with it, and it worked for a long time.”

However, Lovato, who has previously received treatment for bulimia, noted that her eating disorder became an issue again over time. “Over the years, it progressively got worse and worse with people checking what my orders at Starbucks were on my bank statements,” Lovato said, referencing her former team reportedly policing her every move.

“Little things like that, it led me to being really, really unhappy. My bulimia got really bad, and I asked for help, and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. I was stuck in this unhappy position, and here I am sober, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?’”

Lovato explained that the response from her former team when she asked for help only made things worse. “I sent a message out and I reached out to the people that were on my team, and they responded with, ‘You’re being very selfish. This would ruin things for not just you, but for us as well.’ And when I heard that – my core issues are abandonment from my birth father as a child. When they left, they totally played on that fear, and I felt completely abandoned, so I drank,” she said.

“And that night I went to a party and there was other stuff there, and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD. Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today,” Lovato added.

Demi Lovato attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lovato elaborated on her experiences after DeGeneres said, “I want to talk about as much as you want to talk about.”

The ‘Confident’ singer said of her previous team, “I lived a life for the past six years that I felt like wasn’t my own. I struggled really hard with an eating disorder, yes, and that was my primary problem and then it turned into other things. But my life – I hate to use this word – I felt like it was controlled by so many people around me,” Lovato said.

“If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn’t call room service. Or, if there was fruit in my room, they took it out because that was extra sugar. For many years, I didn’t even have a birthday cake,” the singer said, explaining that she would be given watermelon cut into the shape of a cake and topped with fat-free whipped cream instead.

“For years I did that, and it kind of became this ongoing joke, but I just really wanted birthday cake. This year, when I turned 27, Scooter Braun, gave me the best birthday cake,” said Lovato, noting that Braun is her new manager. Braun is also the manager to Justin Bieber, and he has previously found himself at the center of controversy – most notably, in 2019, when Taylor Swift accused him of blocking her from performing and using her older music.

Still, Lovato raved about her new management, adding, “I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn’t need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey.”

Before the interview’s end, Lovato offered up her own message of support to others who may struggle with similar issues. “I think it’s important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it,” she said.

Lovato then thanked DeGeneres for giving her the opportunity to share her story, saying, “You giving me this platform means so much and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else on the planet other than you.”