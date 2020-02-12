demi-lovato-puts-modern-hollywood-hills-mansion-up-for-sale

🔥Demi Lovato puts modern Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale🔥

Singer Demi Lovato is selling her Hollywood Hills mansion, with suitably glam interiors and wow-factor skyline views. 

Pop star Demi Lovato has put her Hollywood Hills home on the market for £6.9 million.

The singer-songwriter, who performed the US national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl American football league championship final, bought the luxurious pad in 2016 for £6.4 million.

At 5,600sq ft, the modern mansion has four bedrooms, a games room and a swimming pool, plus amazing views of rocky Laurel Canyon and the Los Angeles skyline lit up at night.

