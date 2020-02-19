🔥Demand for ‘Black Mirror-esque’ face masks is ‘climbing’ with a waitlist of over 1,000🔥

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly and a worldwide shortage of N95 face masks, San Francisco based designer Danielle Baskin, has proposed a possible solution — a custom respirator mask that will not only shield you from any threatening diseases, but can also allow you to unlock your iPhone through Face ID.

Aptly titled “Resting Risk Face“, allows you to submit a photo of yourself to their web app to be printed on an N95 mask, shipped right to your door. The mask retails for $40 USD.

Baskin tweeted out the website along with some photos on Feb. 15, writing “Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone.”

The tweet garnered some mixed reactions on Twitter, with one person writing, “This seems entirely appropriate levels of creepy for this dystopia we are heading into,” and another saying, “This is so dystopian I want off the planet immediately.”

The website itself takes a stab at its dystopian-like qualities, referring to the mask as a product of “late-stage capitalism.”

Despite the replies referring to the mask as a “sad reality,” Baskin said there’s over 1,500 people currently on the waitlist.

“The demand is climbing. I’m getting messages from people around the world saying that they’d love one,” she said “And people want bulk orders, too.”

She also recognizes people’s fears about the product, but is taking advantage of it. “Of course, a lot of reactions call this product dystopian and Black Mirror-esque, but as a friend said ‘We already live in the uncanny valley, why not dress like it?’”

Baskin also added that the mask is currently still in development and isn’t manufacturing them just yet due to the global mask shortage. Right now, they are testing the facial recognition ability across different devices and hoping to begin production in a few months.