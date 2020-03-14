FILE PHOTO: A control tower rises between two Delta Air Lines jets, a Boeing 757-200 and a Boeing 767-300ER, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines pilots’ union said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with management over coronavirus-related sick leave and managing overstaffing in April with partially paid schedules.

Delta has said it will cut its April flying schedule by 40% to reflect a drop in travel demand and growing travel restrictions due to the spreading coronavirus.