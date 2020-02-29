Dellwood man charged with shooting at St. Louis police officers

ST. LOUIS — City prosecutors on have charged a man with shooting at two plain-clothes police officers and Wednesday night.Terrelle Pearson, 28, of the 1900 block of Hudson Road in Dellwood, was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon, illegal gun possession, two counts of first-degree assault three counts of armed criminal action.About 8 p.m. one of two people in a Mercedes fired shots at two plain-clothed in an unmarked vehicle in the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue, police said. The Mercedes fled and crashed in Florissant after a police chase.The officers, both 29, weren’t hurt and did not return fire, police said.Sebastian Knowles, 18, of the 4200 block of Carrollton Drive in Bridgeton, was charged Thursday with assault and resisting arrest after police said he drove the Mercedes down a highway at speeds approaching 130 mph during a police chase that ended in a crash along Dunn Road near Interstate 270. Knowles and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police said they found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs.No booking photo for either suspect was available because they were in the hospital, police said.

