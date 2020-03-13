London-based food delivery service Deliveroo has announced it will launch a ‘no-contact’ drop-off service early next week.

This is a direct response to coronavirus, the respiratory disease that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. There are currently 596 confirmed cases in the UK and ten deaths.

As the UK moves into the ‘delay phase’ – which will see more people social distancing with more people working from home and less people eating out – Deliveroo is taking measures to ensure they can deliver food to your door without you physically contacting the driver.

Deliveroo said in a statement: “At Deliveroo we are taking action to keep our customers, riders and restaurants safe. To make our delivery service even safer we are introducing a no-contact, drop-off service.”

Customers not wanting to make physical contact with the drivers at the moment can add a note to their order to request a drop-off.

Deliveroo told Tech Crunch it has plans in place for how to respond should a driver be diagnosed with Covid-19, and it has funds in place to pay driver’s statutory sick pay for 14 days should they be infected.

Hand sanitisers for drivers and dedicated support teams have also been arranged.

Uber Eats has also confirmed it will also compensate riders and drivers who have to quarantine for up to 14 days.