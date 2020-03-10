🔥Deliveroo riders help find missing London pair🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two missing London men have been found “safe and well” after their names and faces appeared on the backpacks of Deliveroo riders taking part in a charity campaign.

The app has teamed up with charity Missing People to raise awareness of those who have disappeared. Across the country, more than 500 riders are involved in the initiative.

The men were found within two days of their details featuring in the Ride to Find campaign, which began on February 28 in Manchester.

Will Shu, CEO, said: “I hope that as this campaign develops, we can help find more people.” Missing People’s CEO Jo Youle said: “This is a brilliant way of raising awareness.”

If anyone has information on any of the appeals featured, they should contact Missing People on 116 000.