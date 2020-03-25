🔥Deliciously Ella reveals she's pregnant again in adorable Instagram snap with husband Matthew Mills🔥

Deliciously Ella has revealed that she is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Mills.

The food writer and Instagram star, real name Ella Mills, shared the happy news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday morning.

Ella, 28, posted a sweet photo of her and her husband with their baby daughter Skye holding – and chewing – a sonogram print out.

“Skye’s going to be a big sister,” she wrote.

“We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful.

“Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye out for a little daily walk on our own, which this morning was the quietest and emptiest I’ve ever seen London.

“Sending so much love to you all.”

Ella and Matthew married in 2016 in a beach ceremony in Mustique after getting engaged the previous year, just a few months after they started dating.

The couple welcomed their daughter Skye, eight months, in July.

Ella is best known for her successful plant-based cookbooks and also runs a London deli with Matthew, who is the son of the late Labour politician Tessa Jowell.

She previously revealed that she used hypnobirthing techniques during her first pregnancy.

“It just felt so right for us,” she told Instagram followers last year.

“I’d heard so many horror stories and had a lot of fear around the process, so I was really interested in exploring something a bit different if I could.

“We feel so lucky to have had a healthy pregnancy and been able to choose what we wanted to do.”