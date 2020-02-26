🔥Delhi riots: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals for 'harmony' after third night of chaos🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm today after Delhi was rocked by a third consecutive night of violence amid reports of Muslims being shot and beaten.

The rioting has left at least 20 dead and hundreds injured since Sunday.

Mr Modi tweeted today: “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.”

He said he had ordered an extensive review on the situation, adding: “Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.”

At least two mosques in north-east Delhi have been set on fire.

Local residents look at burnt-out vehicles following the clashes (AFP via Getty Images)

Rouf Khan, 43, who lives in Mustafabad, said Hindu vigilantes were attacking Muslim areas. He said: “After forcing their way inside the homes, they went on a rampage and started beating people and breaking household items. I don’t know if our house was burned or not, but when we were running away we heard them asking people to pour kerosene and burn everything down.”

Security personnel stand guard near a burnt-out mosque and shops (AFP via Getty Images)

He said his family had taken refuge in a mosque with 24-hour security. Hospitals were overflowing with victims of the riots, said Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Mohammad Sameer, 17, was being treated there for a chest wound after being hit by a bullet as he watched clashes from the balcony of his home.

His father Mohammad Akram said he and his son were beaten with sticks by a mob as they went to hospital.

Today, parts of the riot-hit areas were largely deserted, with paramilitary and police forces on the streets.

The violence follows unrest over a law that would make it easier for non-Muslims to gain citizenship. Mr Modi’s BJP has denied the Citizenship Amendment Act is biased against Muslims. US President Donald Trump made his first official visit to the country this week.