🔥Dele Alli's 'devil' can give him and Tottenham an edge but he still has much to learn🔥

There is a commonly-held view at Tottenham that Dele Alli is at his best when he is misbehaving.

Shortly before his sacking in November, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke of Alli’s gradual return to form and the “devil” inside the 23-year-old.

“It’s still there inside of him,” Pochettino promised. “If you go back, we all criticised him. But I said I liked this Dele Alli, because sometimes players being a bit naughty makes that difference. The devil is going to appear again. I don’t know when. But for sure it will.”

Sure enough, Alli landed in hot water again this week, but not in a way Pochettino would have wanted. The FA have launched an investigation after Alli published a video on Snapchat mocking the coronavirus outbreak and an unsuspecting man of Asian appearance. The FA have written to Alli asking for an explanation and he could be charged in the coming days, with a fine and a match-ban among the possible outcomes.

On this occasion, no one at Tottenham sees anything remotely positive about the incident and Alli has already been warned about his conduct by the club’s media team.

Jose Mourinho will reveal on Friday, when he addresses the media ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, if he has deemed it necessary to have a word with Alli himself, but the current Spurs boss is sure to have taken a dim view of his behaviour, not least because he has already said he cannot cope without both the England midfielder and Harry Kane, who is injured.

With England manager Gareth Southgate keenly aware of his players’ roles as ambassadors for the game, the incident could also have an impact on the midfielder’s hopes of returning to the squad for next month’s Euro 2020 warm-up matches against Italy and Denmark.

Southgate is hardly short of credible options in Alli’s position, with Sunday’s opposite number Jack Grealish among those pushing for a call-up.

The naughtiness referred to by Pochettino included Alli’s costly punch on Claudio Yacob in April 2016 and his middle-finger salute to England team-mate Kyle Walker a year later. “Dele Alli is Dele Alli because he’s a little bit naughty,” the Argentine once concluded.

While Pochettino encouraged Alli’s “naughty” side — at least on the pitch — Mourinho has never been a manager to indulge maverick behaviour and his management of Alli promises to be telling.

In Pictures | Tottenham return to training after 2019-20 winter break

Alli burst into life after Mourinho’s appointment, scoring five goals in seven matches, including a stunning strike against Manchester United, but he has reverted to inconsistency in the past two months. With Kane injured, Spurs have needed Alli to step up, but he has scored just once in the last 10 matches.

It is, therefore, a particular shame we are talking about the Snapchat incident because Alli began the Premier League winter break on the back of a game-changing performance from the bench in the 3-2 FA Cup win over Southampton. Despite being in pain following Raheem Sterling’s late tackle three days earlier, Alli came off the bench and set up the last two goals, including a sublime pass for Heung-min Son.

The 30-minute cameo was a welcome return to form for Alli, who will be looking to let his football make the headlines again at Villa Park on Sunday.

Dele Alli inspired Tottenham to a comeback win over Saints before the winter break (Getty Images)

For Tottenham, the challenge remains to positively channel Alli’s mischievous side and part of that task is to ensure he is entirely focused on football. There has been a feeling around the club that Alli has been too enamoured with certain aspects of the celebrity lifestyle and, while it would be a stretch to say his use of social media is a distraction, posting an insensitive and offensive video while en route for a glamorous holiday in Dubai is hardly a good look.

As with Bernardo Silva’s tweet about Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy last year, it would seem likely that an FA commission would rule that Alli did not intend to be racist in the video, but the incident is further evidence of how far football has to come in understanding the issue. Any punishment will be accompanied by a mandatory education course.

Alli has twice apologised — including in a video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo in which he said the video was “not funny” — and ultimately it will go down as a salutary lesson for a player who is beginning to feel too experienced to make such crass blunders.