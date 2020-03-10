🔥Dele Alli insists now is not the time for Tottenham 'to get our violins out' as injury crisis worsens🔥

Dele Alli says now is not the time for Tottenham “to get our violins out” after Steven Bergwijn joined the club’s growing injury list.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho expects Bergwijn to miss the rest of the season after he suffered a “significant ankle sprain” at Burnley on Saturday.

Harry Kane (hamstring), Heung-min Son (broken arm) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are not expected to return until next month, while Ben Davies has been ruled out of Tuesday’s last 16 second leg at RB Leipzig with a hamstring strain.

Speaking before the match at the Red Bull Arena, Alli – who is expected to deputise as a false No.9 again – says Spurs cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves.

“That’s football, it’s obviously very disappointing but this isn’t a time to get our violins out,” the England midfielder said. “We have to step up and deal with these situations. It’s all a part of it, as disappointing as it is. We have to show our character now as a team and the depth we have in the squad.

“Everyone needs to step up and those who aren’t playing as much need to come through and show why they’re here.

“It’s disappointing to see Steve get injured, a new player who has come in and done very well and a top guy as well. I wish him a speedy recovery because he’s a great player and a great person.

“In terms of [my] position, I like scoring goals. It’s something I enjoy doing. [No.9] is probably not my most natural position but I’ve had a few games to get used to it. We’re in a position here where everyone, all over the pitch, everyone needs to step up, we need to turn it around. I like scoring goals.”

In better news, Kane trained outdoors with the ball on Monday and hopes to return to action in early to mid-April after tearing his right hamstring tendon at Southampton on New Year’s Day – an injury which later required surgery.

Alli has suffered persistent hamstring problems in the last two years, missing two chunks of last season, and he urged Kane not to rush back to fitness.

“It’s very good [to see him training],” Alli said. “Harry’s an amazing athlete and professional. He’s picked up a few injuries since I’ve been here and every time he’s recovered very well. You can see how motivated and dedicated he is. I wasn’t surprised to see him out there. He works so hard on his game.

“Obviously it’s a massive boost. Even when he comes to watch the games, it’s a boost. He’s always speaking, trying to motivate every one which is good. He’s a real leader. As a player who has had a few hamstring injuries, it’s a weird one because I don’t want him to rush it because I know how much it can come back, but at the same time we need him.

“As long as he does his recovery properly and comes back strong I’ll be happy.”

Alli cut a frustrated figure after being substituted in the 1-0 defeat to Leipzig last month, flinging a water bottle and his boots to the ground in frustration as he took his place on the bench.

“I was obviously disappointed to come off for many reasons,” he explained. “If you ask any manager since I start playing football, I’ve never liked being subbed or brought off as much as I respect the manager’s decision. I understand that.

“Sometimes when you’re losing a game you just have the mentality that you just want to win and be a part of it and help the team as much as you can. I didn’t play very well either in that game. I didn’t help the team as much as I would have liked to. To come off at 1-0 down, sometimes the passion and frustration can get the better of you. I probably should have reacted a bit better but I care a lot.”