🔥Dele Alli coronavirus video: Tottenham midfielder showed 'humility' with apology, says Jose Mourinho🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli has shown “humility” in apologising for a now-deleted Snapchat video mocking the Coronavirus outbreak.

Alli posted a video on weekend on his personal Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man and the deadly virus.

In the video, Alli was wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge, accompanied by the message: “Corona whattt (sic), please listen with volume.” The 23-year-old then zoomed the camera towards an unsuspecting man of Asian appearance before cutting to a bottle of antiseptic hand-wash captioned: “This virus gunna (sic) have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

The video was immediately met with outrage and swiftly deleted by Alli, before the midfielder posted two apologies – including in a video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Mourinho says he has spoken to Alli, who showed “humility” in accepts his actions were wrong and now considers the matter closed.

“It was quite an easy conversation because he was sorry about the mistake but it was never his intention to hurt or offend,” Mourinho told reporters.

“He immediately regretted it, recognised it was a young guy mistake, a young generation mistake. And he apologised. So my conversation was easy, it was not a contradiction of ideas with me unhappy and him not understanding why.

“It was so simple. He regrets it, and that’s the best feeling he can show and to have the humility to apologise is remarkable because sometimes young people make mistakes and do not realise.”

This page is being updated.