DeJong smacks second homer in two days for Cardinals; INF Miller scratched

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber throws to second base during a team fundamental bunting defensive drill at spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, who homered to right field on Saturday, smacked a two-run homer to left off Houston’s Joe Smith in the third inning for the first scoring of the day on Sunday.DeJong, who also doubled to right in the first inning, is six for 10 with three homers and a double this spring.’CARP’ READY BUT B.MILLER IS DOWNMatt Carpenter is out of the Cardinals’ lineup for the fourth day in succession. But the Cardinals’ third baseman, who has been sidelined with a tight back, said he expected to be playing Monday when the Cardinals entertain the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter, Fla.”That seems like a reasonable thing,” said manager Mike Shildt, ‘based on the progression he’s got for today with ground balls and full (batting practice). He’ll be ready to go tomorrow if all things check out.” But while Carpenter is ready to come back, Yairo Munoz, who had been playing third on Saturday, will be out for weeks with a strained left hamstring suffered on Saturday. And, just before game time here on Sunday, Brad Miller, who was supposed to play third base against Houston, was scratched with lower back stiffness. Elehuris Montero replaced Miller.MUNOZ FELT A ‘POP’ Shildt said Munoz felt a “pop” in his hamstring while running to first base on Saturday.”It’s bad timing,” Shildt said. “The good news is that we’ve got some depth. We’ve got almost a month but hamstrings take a while.”Carpenter was jogging through the clubhouse Sunday morning before most of the rest of the Cardinals’ position players headed here for a game with the Houston Astros. Lefthander Austin Gomber and righthander John Gant will make their second spring appearances. Gomber, who missed much of last season with a biceps injury, gave up a run in two innings in his first outing while Gant allowed an unearned run in two innings.Young outfielder Dylan Carlson, the standout in the first week of camp, is on the trip but not starting as Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Justin Williams comprise the outfield.MIKOLAS’ NEXT STEP Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has been tending to a flexor tendon strain, will begin playing catch on March 11, Shildt said. Mikolas won’t be ready for the start of the season and likely will be left here at the end of spring training in three weeks to continue his recuperation. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his forearm nearly two weeks ago.Mikolas probably will miss the first two or three weeks of the season. “He’ll be starting from ground zero standpoint for a throwing progression standpoint,” said Shildt. “It will be sometime into April. April 10th, 11th and go from there.”Lefthanders Kwang Hyun Kim will start and Genesis Cabrera will follow him on Monday. Lefthanders Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller and righthander John Brebbia also are slated.CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Paul DeJong ss3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Tyler O’Neill lf5. Nolan Gorman dh 6. Harrison Bader cf7. Justin Williams rf8. Andrew Knizner c9. Elehuris Montero 3bLH Austin Gomber pHOUSTON LINEUP 1. Myles Straw cf2. Jose Altuve 2b3. Michael Brantley lf4. Carlos Correa ss5. Yordan Alvarez dh6. Josh Reddick rf7. Taylor Jones 1b8. Martin Maldonado c9. Nick Tanielu 3bRH Lance McCullers p

