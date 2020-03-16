Starring:

Adele Haenel, Albert Delpy, Caroline Piette, Coralie Russier, Franck Lebreton, Géraldine Schitter, Jean Dujardin, Laurent Nicolas, Marie Bunel, Panayotis Pascot, Pierre Gommé, Stéphane Jobert

Summary:

A recent divorcee (Jean Dujardin) becomes obsessed with a vintage fringed deerskin jacket that begins to exert an uncanny hold on him. Set in a sleepy French alpine village, he falls into the guise of an independent filmmaker and befriends a trusting bartender and aspiring editor (Adèle Haenel) who becomes his collaborator on a movie thatA recent divorcee (Jean Dujardin) becomes obsessed with a vintage fringed deerskin jacket that begins to exert an uncanny hold on him. Set in a sleepy French alpine village, he falls into the guise of an independent filmmaker and befriends a trusting bartender and aspiring editor (Adèle Haenel) who becomes his collaborator on a movie that will document a surprising new goal he sets himself.… Expand

Genre(s):

Horror, Comedy

Rating:

NR

Runtime:

77 min