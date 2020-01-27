🔥”Deeply Troubled”: MK Stalin On Omar Abdullah’s Viral Photo🔥

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been detained since August 5.

Chennai:

DMK President MK Stalin said on Monday that he was deeply troubled by the viral picture of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah’s photograph, that shows him wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard, surfaced on social media on Saturday and went viral.The photo shows him smiling with snow in the backdrop.

The National Conference leader has been in detention since August 5, when the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“Deeply troubled to see this picture of Omar Abdullah. Equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process.”

The DMK leader demanded that the centre immediately release all political prisioners and restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.