🔥Deep Water’s Ana De Armas Calls Co-Star Ben Affleck’s Talent ‘Infinite’ As Dating Rumors Swirl🔥

Knives Out and No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas has been seen hanging out with Ben Affleck in recent weeks and now she’s spoken out about her work with the a-lister. The two met while filming the upcoming movie Deep Water, about a couple in a loveless marriage who end up pushing each other to the brink. Now, as dating rumors swirl, de Armas is calling his talent “infinite.”

In a recent profile for Vogue Spain, the actress talked about her early Spanish TV career. A move to the United States prompted her to learn English and she soon started landing roles in films like Blade Runner 2049. She’s an actual hot commodity at this point and her latest movie, James Bond’s 25th official outing No Time To Die would have come out next month if it hadn’t been shuffled to accommodate quarantine related to coronavirus. While we wait for that release, she’s also starting to talk about Deep Water, saying,

The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role. His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy. Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.

Deep Water should be an interesting and complex movie as Ana de Armas seems to be explaining along with her very positive compliments toward Ben Affleck and his acting process. It’s based on a psychological thriller by Patricia Highsmith that you can even read right now while quarantined should you so choose to do so.

Over the past few weeks there have been some inklings that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been seeing each other. They reportedly traveled to Havana, as de Armas hails from Cuba, before capping off a trip in Costa Rica where paparazzi caught Affleck with his arm around her waist. Then, as recently as yesterday, Ana de Armas was seen heading to a business meeting in Hollywood driving Ben Affleck’s car.

Now she’s saying really nice things about Ben Affeck in Vogue. Although, to be honest, even Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner has had nice things to say about Ben Affleck. There’s a lot that’s been written about Ben Affleck’s troubles and the actor himself has been open about rehab and more ahead of the release of The Way Back, but in general people seem to get along pretty well with the actor.

If the rumor mill holds true and Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck end up being a long-term thing, it won’t be the first high profile relationship for either actor. Affleck famously dated Jennifer Lopez before marrying Jennifer Garner. Affleck was also tied to actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the late nineties.

Ana de Armas was also married previously to Mar Clotet, a Spanish actor and model. She was also previously tied to Spanish writer and director David Victori.

Unfortunately, it will be a few months before we get to see what kind of chemistry Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have on the big screen. Deep Water isn’t expected to hit theaters until November of this year. (Although given the current theatrical release climate, perhaps that’s a good thing.)