🔥Decoding the beauty look at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 show🔥

Tommy Hilfiger has been keeping things fresh of late.

Not only has the American designer moved to a ‘See-Now-Buy-Now’ format where customers can shop his collections straight from the runway, but he’s also tapped young talent like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton for splashy collaborations.

On Sunday evening, Hilfiger unveiled his fourth collection in partnership with Hamilton at the TOMMYNOW Spring 2020 London Fashion Week show at the Tate Modern.

In a surprise twist, this season also featured 12 TommyXLewisXH.E.R. pieces, designed in collaboration with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, H.E.R.

To match the collection’s cool and youthful aesthetic, the hair and makeup looks were pared back, focussed on showcasing each of the 90 models’ natural beauty.

To create beauty look, the designer tapped none other than iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath, who used her eponymous collection to create the fresh faced feeling.

Tommy Hilfiger backstage

McGrath referenced that covetable no-makeup makeup look, which has been a major trend during the Autumn/Winter 20 shows as seen at Roksanda Ilincic, Emilia Wickstead and Shrimps to name but a few.

McGrath opted for a perfected primer-foundation-powder trio using her Sublime Perfection Primer for a sheer glow, the Sublime Perfection Foundation with light coverage, the Sublime Perfection Setting Powder and her brand new concealer that is launching in the US later this week. The brows were slightly groomed but kept natural and minimal. To finish the look, McGrath used the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo for a touch of highlighter at the corner of the eyes and balm at the lips.

Tommy Hilfiger backstage

When it came to hair, the individual styles were designed to emphasise each of the model’s natural texture.

Taking a very different approach, the nails were bright and bold. The colours came from Peacci – the highly pigmented and quick-drying non-toxic and vegan polish brand that has taken this season of London Fashion Week by storm with 15 shows under its belt, including Victoria Beckham.

Tommy Hilfiger backstage

Forget your classic nudes, the neon green, coral, blue, pink and orange shades were painted on top of natural nails – no manicuring here. Both the female and male models were given the fluorescent treatment to match the collection.