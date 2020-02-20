🔥Declan Rice showed battling qualities West Ham will need to escape relegation🔥

If West Ham are to stand any chance of beating the drop, they need everyone to show the same commitment as Declan Rice did on Wednesday night.

Rice was a shining light of hope on an otherwise bleak night as Manchester City took their frustration out on the Hammers in their first game since their Uefa ban.

David Moyes set out his side to be difficult to beat and for the most part they defended well.

But West Ham showed little adventure going forward and were too passive for a team in the relegation zone, and fighting for their lives.

West Ham never really entertained the possibility of winning the game and seemed resigned to their fate from the moment Rodri broke the deadlock after 30 minutes.

Apart from Rice, who gave everything for the cause and tried to drive the team on.

The 21-year-old topped West Ham’s statistical charts for possession gained, interceptions, touches, passes, crosses and key passes. His class was there for all to see. Those who doubt the midfielder can mix it with the best had a few questions answered on Wednesday.

It was not just with his numbers that he impressed. Rice has long been touted as a future West Ham captain and his passion and leadership qualities shone through.

He looks to be genuinely hurting at West Ham’s plight and he fought to the end, blasting several team-mates when he was left without options on the ball. There is talent in this West Ham squad but no other player at the Etihad matched Rice’s fighting spirit.

“I am always saying since the first day that I came to West Ham that Declan is one of the most talented British players,” said team-mate Pablo Zabaleta.

“He has been good in the last two years for us. Now we are not in the situation we would like to be but he has got great potential. He loves West Ham, he came through the academy. He has been at the club for so long, you can see in the celebrations when we score that he has so much passion for this club.”

The introduction of £22million January deadline day signing Jarrod Bowen was a boost to a sparse away following, which showed West Ham supporters did not expect much from the game.

(PA)

Bowen (above) produced a few lively touches to suggest he could provide a spark to ignite this survival push.

To add to West Ham’s problems, they have fresh injury concerns over Ryan Fredericks, who was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder.