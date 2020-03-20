🔥Declan Rice reaches out to elderly West Ham fans during coronavirus pandemic🔥

West Ham star Declan Rice has reached out to the club’s Any Old Irons group to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, made up of more than 300 over-65 Hammers fans, are some of the most vulnerable during the crisis, with those over the age of 70 advised by the government to isolate earlier than most.

Any Old Irons, formed in 2015, is supported by the West Ham Foundation and while they can no longer meet in person, Rice called one of its members to offer support.

“It was a total surprise, Declan rang and it was a shock but a lovely surprise,” 72-year-old John Chapman told Talksport.

“It is too high a risk at the moment for Any Old Irons to all get together. Our arrangements and meetings have been postponed. We had our AGM planned on 31 March and that’s had to go by-the-by, as has our next singing groups meeting on 7 April. We’re in the hands of the situation that we face, and we’re doing our best.

“Our Any Old Irons gatherings can take the form of ordinary meetings, where we meet up for a chat or a quiz, or we can have guest speakers from the Club, which is fantastic for our members as they can share their memories with former players.

“We’ve been so well treated by the Club and the Foundation – we’ve had sessions with Trevor Brooking, Alvin Martin, Brian Dear, Paul Allen, Tony Cottee, a whole host of people from the past, and in more recent times, people from the women’s team and Jack Sullivan, the women’s managing director. We’ve had quite a range of people, and sometimes they arrive at our meetings with a little apprehension but five minutes in and they realise there is no difficulty and they’ll be embraced, and the Any Old Irons will give them a very enjoyable afternoon.”

The club are also looking into ways they can keep Any Old Irons engaged during a time with no football and restrictions on their gatherings.