🔥Debbie Zurick: Murder probe after dog breeder to royalty shot dead near Stanley Johnson's Exmoor estate🔥

A murder probe is under way after a dog breeder to royalty was shot dead near an Exmoor estate belonging to the prime minister’s father Stanley Johnson.

Debbie Zurick was found with shotgun injuries outside a house in Winsford, Somerset, on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old was a dog breeder who supplied spaniels to Princess Anne.

Boris Johnson’s father Stanely paid tribute to her on Monday night, saying she will be “sorely missed by her many friends”.

Stanley Johnson paid tribute to Mrs Zurick following her death (AFP via Getty Images)

Police were called to a property in the village at about 2.30pm on Saturday after concerns were raised over the welfare of a woman.

They arrived to find Mrs Zurick. Her cause of death has since been confirmed as shotgun injuries.

A second woman, who is being treated as a key witness, was located nearby and taken to a place of safety. She was uninjured.

A further search of the premises by police a 67-year-old man was found in an outbuilding, Avon and Somerset Police said in statement.

He had suffered serious injuries caused by a shotgun.

The man was police custody but was rushed to a hospital in Devon for emergency treatment and was in a critical but stable condition.

Paying tribute to Mrs Zurick, Mr Johnson told the Times: “I and all my family are stunned and saddened by this tragic turn of events and pay tribute to the vitality and inspirational way Debbie conducted her life in the country.”

Det Supt Julie Mackay, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “This is a very serious incident in which a woman has lost her life and we are deploying family liaison officers to support the next of kin.

“The scene remains cordoned off so further forensic enquiries and searches can take place over the next few days.

“We’re grateful to the local community for their support and understanding, and I’d urge anyone with concerns or questions to speak to a member of the local neighbourhood team who’ll be carrying out extra patrols over the coming days.

“Due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It would be inappropriate for us to go into further details while the referral is being considered.”