🔥Deaths linked to air pollution could surpass 160,000 by 2030, British Heart Foundation claims🔥

Deaths from heart and circulatory disease linked to air pollution could surpass 160,000 by 2030 – the equivalent of 40 a day – the British Heart Foundation has warned.

As many as 11,000 heart attack and stroke deaths in the UK each year are currently ‘attributable’ to air pollution, the charity estimates.

Through new campaign ‘You’re Full Of It’, BHF is urging the Government to address what it considers a ‘major public health emergency’ by enshrining the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for particulate matter (PM) in law, with a target of 2030.

“Our research has found that air pollution damages our blood vessels, increasing our risk of blood clots, and in turn heart attacks and stroke,” says BHF-funded researcher, Dr Mark Miller.

Miniscule particles in diesel exhaust were found to produce free radicals – atoms and molecules that are toxic to cells – which, when ingested, can prevent blood vessels from contracting and relaxing sufficiently. The disruption to blood vessel function may increase the risk of blood clots in arteries, which could lead to heart attack.

Other research suggested air pollution may lie behind Atherosclerosis – a build up of fatty substances called plaque in arteries, which could similarly bring on strokes or heart attacks.

“While there is no safe level of air pollution exposure, adopting stricter guidelines will do a great deal to protect our health, allowing people to live healthier lives for longer,” Dr Miller adds.

The UK currently subscribes to the European Union’s limits for PM, which are less severe than WHO restrictions.

Data released last year by the BHF found that in the worse polluted areas of the UK, the increased risk of dying from air pollution equated smoking, on average, 150 cigarettes a year.