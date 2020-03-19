Death toll grows to 4 in Illinois as COVID-19 cases climb to 422

A COVID-19 testing sign at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced three more deaths from COVID-19 in the state.The dead are a Will County resident in his 50s, an 80-something year-old Cook County resident and a Florida resident visiting Sangamon County, the governor said. “We are fighting this fight for every person in Illinois,” Pritzker said.Officials said the state now has 422 cases in 22 counties. That’s 134 more cases over Wednesday’s total which includes at least three in St. Clair County.More than 1,000 people have been tested thus far in Illinois, the governor said. Officials atributed the increase in positive cases to expanded testing.The governor earlier this week assured the public that essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would remain open.Illinois health officials urged anyone feeling slightly ill to stay home so that hospitals are freed up to care for those more critically ill.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A COVID-19 testing sign at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)