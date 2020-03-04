Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 25

1 of 49

Debris is scattered across an intersection after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Debris scattered across an intersection Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. The National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed a tornado touched down in the area.

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

Debris is scattered across the parking lot of a damaged apartment building after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

People survey the damage to a building in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

People stand outside the Basement East music venue in East Nashville after it was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A damaged horse trailer lies toppled over at the Hidden Acres Farm after a tornado touched down in the area around Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A damaged fence lies with debris at the Hidden Acres Farm after a tornado touched down in the area around Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Bricks from a collapsed wall of the Geist restaurant litter the ground after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A lot is littered with debris brought on by a tornado that touched down in downtown Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A resident photographs damage after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

A car crushed by a tree sits on a street after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

Rescue workers escort Shirley Wallace from her home that collapsed and trapped her under rubble after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3 2020.

People look in a restaurant damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

People pass by businesses destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Damaged trucks sit on a sidewalk as well as the street following a deadly tornado, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A man walks past storm debris following a deadly tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

People walk past storm debris following a deadly tornado, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

People walk past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A man walks through storm debris following a deadly tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

People look over storm damage Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Bill and Shirley Wallace sit to recover after being freed from their home that collapsed and trapped them under rubble after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3 2020.

A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A man walks by buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. Patton lives near the damaged area but her home was intact.

Rescue workers free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their home that collapsed, trapping them under rubble after a tornado hit area Tuesday, March 3 2020, in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

Bill Wallace reaches out to rescue workers who freed him from his home that collapsed on him and his wife Shirley trapping them under rubble after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP)

A rescue worker carries Shirley Wallace from her home that collapsed and trapped her under rubble after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3 2020.

Rescue workers work to free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their home that collapsed and trappedthem under rubble after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3 2020.

Debris covers a street after overnight storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with business owner Mignon Francois, in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing many people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee surveys damage to buildings in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing many people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right and Tennessee Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda survey storm damage, in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing many people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

A vehicle is seen damaged after a powerful storm, in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing many people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Debbie Jones, right, wipes tears as she views the damage to East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by a storm Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones attended the church when she was a child. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Debbie Jones takes a piece of a broken window from East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by a storm Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones attended the church when she was a child. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

A man climbs through storm debris Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped across Tennessee has climbed to at least 25. The storms struck early Tuesday as families slept. The twisters shredded more than 140 buildings, buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements.

A man looks for items he can salvage from his store Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed.

A worker searches for victims among the rubble in an area where several people were killed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed.

Workers search for victims among the rubble in an area where several people were killed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed.

Deanna and Tony Speck, of Cookeville, Tenn., console one another on the front lawn of what’s left of Deanna’s parent’s house off Locust Grove Road on the western edge of Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Her parents survived after huddling beneath the staircase as the tornado ripped through the area around 1: 30 a.m.

People begin cleaning up Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Deadly tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements.

Power line towers lie on the ground in a Tuesday, March 3, 2020 aerial photo, near Lebanon, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rescuers searched through shattered Tennessee neighborhoods for bodies Tuesday, less than a day after tornadoes ripped across Nashville and other parts of the state as families slept. At least 25 people were killed, some in their beds, authorities said.The twisters that struck in the hours after midnight shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. The storms moved so quickly that many people in their path could not flee to safer areas.”It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.Early findings by National Weather Service survey teams indicated that the damage in Nashville and Wilson County to the east was inflicted by a tornado of at least EF-3 intensity, the agency said.One twister wrecked homes and businesses across a 10-mile (16 kilometer) stretch of Nashville that included parts of downtown. It smashed more than three dozen buildings, including destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church. Another tornado damaged more than 100 structures along a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) path of destruction in Putnam County, wiping some homes from their foundations and depositing the wreckage far away.Daybreak revealed landscapes littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, making many city streets and rural roads impassable. More than a dozen polling stations were also damaged, forcing Super Tuesday voters to wait in long lines at alternative sites.In Putnam County, 80 miles (128 kilometers) east of Nashville, houses and businesses were completely flattened. In one neighborhood, volunteers found five bodies. Neighbors and sheriff’s officers were still looking for two more.Nashville residents walked around on streets and sidewalks littered with debris, in neighborhoods where missing walls and roofs left living rooms and kitchens exposed. Mangled power lines and broken trees came to rest on cars, streets and piles of rubble.“We are resilient and we’re going to rebuild,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.During Gov. Bill Lee’s tour of Putnam County, homeowners dug through debris, trying to salvage any items not destroyed. One young woman held up a clean green blouse while standing on a second floor of a home that had no roof.President Donald Trump spoke with the governor by phone and pledged federal assistance, the White House said. Trump also announced plans to visit the disaster area on Friday.In Nashville, the twister’s path was mostly north and east of the heart of downtown, sparing many of the city’s biggest tourism draws — the honky tonks of Broadway, the Grand Ole Opry House, the storied Ryman Auditorium and the convention center.Instead the storm tore through the largely African American areas of Bordeaux and North Nashville as well as neighborhoods transformed by a recent building boom. Germantown and East Nashville are two of the city’s trendiest hotspots, with restaurants, music venues, high-end apartment complexes and rising home prices threatening to drive out longtime residents.“The dogs started barking before the sirens went off. They knew what was coming,” said Paula Wade, of East Nashville. “Then we heard the roar … Something made me just sit straight up in bed, and something came through the window right above my head. If I hadn’t moved, I would’ve gotten a face full of glass.”The roof came crashing down on Ronald Baldwin and Harry Nahay in the bedroom of their one-story brick home in East Nashville. “We couldn’t get out,” Baldwin said. “And so I just kept kicking and kicking until we finally made a hole.”The roaring wind woke Evan and Carlie Peters, also in East Nashville, but they had no time to reach the relative safety of an interior bathroom.“Within about 10 seconds, the house started shaking,” Carlie Peters said. “I jumped on top of the ground. He jumped on top of me. The ceiling landed on top of him. … we’re grateful to be alive.”With more than a dozen Super Tuesday polling places in Nashville’s Davidson County damaged, voters were sent to other locations, some of them with long lines. Election officials in Putnam County advised voters in eight precincts with damaged polling locations to vote at the main election office in Cookeville.Hours later, a judge ruled that some Tennessee polls must extend voting hours after four Democratic presidential candidates sued to keep the polls open, a Democratic party spokeswoman said.Lee said he observed numerous examples of people coming together to help one another. “In the worst of circumstances, the best of people comes out, and that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.Just as the governor stopped by to tour the devastation in Putnam County, a van of longtime customers at a local eatery — who proudly stated they ate there every morning — arrived to help clear debris.In the small town of Baxter, Mike Stephens was awakened when a big tree crashed through the roof of his house. He started cleaning up as soon as the sun rose. He cut up one tree and had help from a neighbor with a backhoe and a man who stopped by with a chainsaw.“I’ve only met him once, and he just happened to show up while we’re out here,” Stephens said of his neighbor. “And then this other guy he just happened to stop by. I don’t know him.”Wayne Stephens, a technician at a local car dealership, had Tuesday off from his job. With no damage to his home, he got in his truck with his chainsaw. He’s not related to Mike Stephens and had never met him. He said he only wanted to help “as much as I can.”———Associated Press writers Kristin Hall, Jonathan Mattise and Mark Humphrey in Nashville; Adrian Sainz in Memphis; Teresa Walker and Wade Payne in Cookeville; Rebecca Reynolds Yonker in Louisville, Kentucky; and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Prosecutors speculate that Joseph Elledge strangled his wife because he wanted to avoid a costly divorce and ensure that she didn’t flee to China with their daughter.

Chris Matthews, one of the country’s best-known political talk show hosts, is retiring from MSNBC, effective immediately, after a string of re…

Oklahoma Christian University president called recruiter’s actions at Harding Charter Preparatory High School ‘offensive, harmful and inappropriate.’

Many kids dream of meeting their heroes. But 10-year-old Gaige Pike from Florida wanted to be a hero — specifically, a crime-fighting robot.

Masks only prevent infected people from spreading their disease. Find out more about that and get other updates on the growing global coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials have warned Americans to begin preparing for the spread of the Covad-19 virus.

Andrew Walz calls himself a “proven business leader” and a “passionate advocate for students.” Walz, a Republican from Rhode Island, is runnin…

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday acknowledged a report that he spent more than $8,600 on cheesecake in under 10 years, saying it i…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pence says some COVID-19 patients in US are in intensive care units, but says overall infection risk to Americans is low.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination.