🔥Death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 in China🔥

January 26, 2020 | 9: 13pm

The death toll from a viral outbreak in Wuhan, China has risen to 80 people, the Chinese government said on Sunday.

The increase in fatalities came as Chinese officials said the number of those infected by the coronavirus have risen to 2,744.

Wuhan and 16 surrounding cities have been placed on lockdown, essentially attempting to isolate a population of more than 50 million.

A total of five people in the United Stated are confirmed to have the virus.

Five cases have been reported in Hong Kong and two in Macao. Cases have also been scattered in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

Researchers have not yet identified a definitive source for this latest outbreak, which like many other viruses can infect multiple species.

One of the first measures taken by Wuhan authorities was to close the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where 41 of the first cases originated.

