🔥Death penalty for man who murdered 19 disabled people in Japan🔥

A former care home worker was today sentenced to death for killing 19 disabled people in a knife-wielding rampage that was one of post-war Japan’s worst mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had admitted stabbing to death or injuring the victims at a care centre for people with mental disabilities where he had once worked in Sagamihara, southwest of Tokyo.

Twenty-six others were wounded in the 2016 attack. Many were stabbed as they slept.

The carnage shocked the nation, where violent crime is rare due to strict gun control.

It also sparked debate about the need for change in a society where people with disabilities can still suffer stigma and shame.

Uematsu told a court session last month that those incapable of communicating with others are a burden and killing them would be good for society, according to reports.

Sentencing him to death by hanging, presiding judge Kiyoshi Aonuma cited the violence used. “This crime was pre-meditated and there was strong evidence of the desire to kill,” he told a courtroom filled with family members of the victims. “The maliciousness of this was extreme.”

Uematsu sat looking calmly at the judge during the hearing. He said during a trial session last month that he had no intention of appealing, no matter what the verdict. His defence had argued that Uematsu was mentally incompetent or had diminished capacity at the time because of marijuana use. The judge upheld the prosecutor’s view that he could be held fully responsible.