Psych rock oddities The Flaming Lips have spent much of their long career making unlikely connections, whether it’s recording an album with Miley Cyrus or having Justin Timberlake join their band on Top of the Pops.

Their latest link-up, with Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards of Deap Vally, requires less of an imaginative leap but it still forces two very different musical styles together, with mixed results.

It was Deap Vally who first approached the band about contributing to collaborations with various artists, but the sessions were so fruitful they ended up with enough for a whole album by the two of them. Lips leader Wayne Coyne stays away from the microphone, so Troy’s casual drawl dominates, while her crunching guitar work gives teeth to the synth blooping that is otherwise prevalent.

It’s appealing to hear Lips with less fragile vocals but the brainless chant of Motherfers Got to Go is irritating and their cover of The Pusher is forgettable. Love is a Mind Control is more dramatic but has no business being seven minutes long. It’s when both rein in their wilder tendencies, as on the brief Shit Talkin, that they sound more like a group with a future.