🔥Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases An Avengers: Endgame Crossover🔥

Fox, Disney, buyout, you know the sticks by now. Many superheroes who previously couldn’t meet onscreen (for clear and obvious legal reasons) are now set to do so, and few have more eyes on them than Deadpool. How exactly Mickey Mouse & Co. integrate his wall-breaking vulgarity into the MCU remains to be seen, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from imagining Walter’s Deadpool 3 for themselves.

Today’s piece of fan art comes from Instagram user @erathim20, and pops DP right into the middle of Avengers: Endgame’s climactic battle. See for yourself in the gallery below what Ryan Reynolds might have looked like in what @erathim describes as Deadpool: Far From Fox:

Also note Hugh Jackman launching himself at Reynolds from the rear; you can understand why. That and the conspicuously placed Green Lantern in the background. Come to think of it, I’d be down for a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style dimension hop depicting all of Reynolds’ superhero characters. Or all of Reynolds’ film characters in general. It’s possible I’d start hating his guts by the end of it, but in principle at least it sounds promising. At long last the Van Wilder reunion we never got but always deserved. Hollywood, give me a call. I’ve got your Deadpool 3 script nailed.

Anyways, drop a comment below with your thoughts, questions or flights of fancy, you know the drill by now. For instance, what would actually happen if Deadpool possessed the Infinity Gauntlet? Scratch that, we’ve already seen what he’d do if he could time-travel – the Deadpool 2 post-credits scene gave us that insight. Are there any other Gauntlet powers that’d suit his, er, needs? Endgame only saw a smidgen of them used and I bet the comics had loads. There’s your task for today. I will be watching (any) responses closely.