🔥Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee🔥

(Reuters) – Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a “critical incident” at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described as a shooting with multiple casualties.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing multiple unnamed sources, said seven people had been killed, including the shooter. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

A message posted by the Milwaukee Police Department on Twitter said only that police were “investigating a critical incident” and urged the public to “stay clear of the area” near the city center. No further official information was immediately made available.

A Molson Coors security official said: “We have no information at this time.”

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler

