🔥Deadly flu, storms and the sack: It's Monday morning in the City🔥

THE start of a nervy week for bankers and traders in the City, increasingly wondering if it is them or the guy next to them who is for the chop. Bank reporting season kicks off in earnest on Wednesday when Barclays, steady at 177p, reveals annual profits.

The Square Mile hopes the City and Wall Street part of the lender — the investment banking arm — is still washing its face, if only to persuade their own employers that brokers and dealmakers are more than just expensive luxuries.

On Friday, Alison Rose’s Royal Bank of Scotland reports results and, we expect, an overhaul of the NatWest Markets arm, which is likely to include job losses. Bank shares have enjoyed a post-Brexit bounce, but it wasn’t much in evidence today. RBS slipped 1p to 222p, Lloyds barely clung on to an anaemic 56p.

HSBC, which unveils its long-awaited strategic review next week, was off by 2p to 579p. That shake-up could be brutal. The awful weather and the rise of the killer flu hardly helped sentiment. China was theoretically returning to work today, but it seemed unlikely that all factories would open.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock declaring the epidemic “a serious and imminent threat to public health” was only going to send shares one way.

Markets across Europe caught colds. Weeks ago the talk was of when the FTSE 100 might break 8000. Today it fell 35.29 to 7,431.41, a sign of investor nerves.

One bright spot was fashion retailer Asos, which Berenberg told clients to buy. The stock, once a showy 7600p, rallied 89p to 3432p. Goldman Sachs gave the reverse nod to Whitbread, advising people to sell. They did. The stock lost 120p to 4499p.

William Hill shares were one of the few good bets, up 4p to 177p, on reports it is close to signing a media deal with CBS Sports in America. Back among the gloomsters, one trader half expecting to lose his job was twiddling his thumbs.

“Remember when they said that tens of thousands of bankers would leave the City if we voted Brexit?” he asked. “Well they didn’t. If they had, I might have enough trade to keep me in employment. There’s just too many of us chasing too little business.”

Maybe not for long