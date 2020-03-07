De Smet, CBC meet in district final to kick off full slate of Missouri postseason matchups

FRIDAYDe Smet (22-6) vs. CBC (18-7)What: Class 5 District 6When, where: 6 p.m. at Parkway CentralUp next: Winner faces Hazelwood Central (17-10) in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Wednesday at St. Charles West.Breakdown: Metro Catholic Conference rivals meet in the district championship game for a second consecutive season and for the third time in four years. CBC has won four consecutive district championships. De Smet has not won a district title since it beat CBC in 2013. These two teams split their regular season matchups with both winning on their home courts. De Smet’s victory on Jan. 10 ended a 16-game skid to the Cadets and was the first time CBC coach Justin Tatum lost to the Spartans in his tenure.CBC senior guard Caleb Love is the most highly decorated area basketball player since Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum. Love has been named a McDonald’s All-American, a Jordan Classic All-American and will play for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit. The 6-foot-3 North Carolina recruit averages 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin is second on the team with a 9.8 points per game average. CBC is expected to have senior forward Mike West back after missing two weeks with an injury after he dove for a loose ball and hit his head on the court against Vashon.De Smet brings a significant size advantage with junior posts Yaya Keita (6-foot-9) and Sekou Gassama (6-foot-10). Both can make a significant impact rebounding and defending. Keita leads the Spartans in charges taken this season.Junior guard Jeremiah Walker and sophomore guard Brian Taylor average just more than 10 points per game to lead De Smet. Senior forward Michael Skoff was injured against CBC on Feb. 21 and has not played since. De Smet coach Kent Williams said his lone senior is a game-time decision.

MICDS (23-4) vs. Ladue (18-8)What: Class 4 District 5When, where: 6 p.m. at ClaytonUp next: Winner faces Vashon in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway West.Breakdown: The War on Warson takes over Clayton as these neighbor schools meet with the season on the line for the first time since 2003. Ladue won that matchup 38-30 at the now shuttered John F. Kennedy High. MICDS beat Ladue 52-48 on Dec. 30 to take third place in the MICDS Holiday Tournament. Ladue is the defending district champion. It made its state semifinal debut last season and finished third in Class 4.MICDS hasn’t won a district championship since 2010. It has one of the largest lineups in the area as it trots out juniors Nick Roper (6-foot-7), Jack Pronger (6-foot-7), Aaron Hendricks (6-foot-7) and sophomore Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-foot-7). Junior guard Sam Weinstroer missed a big chunk of the season but has been back for the home stretch.Ladue senior guard Jaylen Boyd stuffs the stat sheet. He averages 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Senior post Evan Schneider (6-foot-6) is good compliment as he averages 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. Senior guard Henry McIntosh is a sharpshooter. He’s hit on 38 of his 97 of his 3-point attempts for a 39 percent average.

Francis Howell’s Preston Fortner connects for three points near half court to end the first quarter of a boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Francis Howell (26-1) at Troy (15-12)What: Class 5 District 8When: 7 p.m.Up next: Winner faces winner of Fort Zumwalt North and Fort Zumwalt South in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Maryville University.Breakdown: Howell has won seven in a row and 14 of its last 16 against Troy. The Vikings made their state semifinal debut last season and finished fourth in Class 5. Senior swingman Matt Schark is the lone starter that returned from last year’s team. This year he became the program’s all-time leading scorer. He averages 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3.15 assists per game. Junior center Sam Thompson (6-foot-10) averages 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Senior forward Justin Williams and junior guard Sam Maddox each average 10 points per game.Howell’s only loss this season came against Trinity in the MICDS Holiday Tournament championship game.Troy has won 24 district championships with its last coming in 2014. The Trojans are riding a four-game win streak and have won six of their last seven.Junior guard Griffin St. Pierre leads Troy with 13 points per game and has hit an eye-popping 64 of his 149 3-point attempts. Senior swingman Braden Nett is good for 11.7 points per game and is the only other Trojan to average double figures in scoring.

Webster Groves’ Jacobie Banks sails through the lane during a Class 5 District 4 boys semifinal basketball game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Saint Louis University High School in St. Louis, Mo. Webster defeated SLUH 41-29. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Webster Groves (20-7) vs. Chaminade (19-6)What: Class 5 District 4When, where: 7 p.m. at St. Louis U. HighUp next: Winner faces Marquette (15-13) in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Lindenwood University.Breakdown: Webster Groves makes it seventh consecutive district title game appearance. Last season it knocked off Chaminade in a district semifinal. The Statesmen have won 20 or more games for 17 consecutive seasons.Senior guard Jacobie Banks does a little bit of everything for Webster Groves as he averages 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.85 assists and 2.59 steals. Sophomore sharpshooter Matt Enright averages 12.7 points per game and hit on 80 of his 191 3-pointers for nearly a 42 percent average. Junior post Luke Maupin chips in 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.Chaminade has a multitude of weapons that can beat its opponents depending on the matchups. Senior guard and Kansas State recruit Luke Kasubke averages 14 points per game. So does 6-foot-8 sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr., who’s good for 8 rebounds and blocked shot per game. Senior guard Matteus Case, senior swingman Harrison Vickers and sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. average around 10 points per game. Case is the best long-range shooter of that trio. Vickers averages 4.7 rebounds and more than three assists per game. Mayo is capable of doing a little bit of everything as he averages 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.As a team, Chaminade has been strong at the charity stripe all season as Case, Kasubke, Mayo and Reed all hit better than 70 percent of their free throws.

Fort Zumwalt North (19-8) at Fort Zumwalt South (21-5)What: Class 5 District 7When: 7 p.m.Up next: Winner faces winner of Francis Howell and Troy in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Maryville University.Breakdown: Fort Zumwalt South has won eight in a row and 11 of its last 13 games against Fort Zumwalt North. The Bulldogs scored a 71-51 victory in their most recent meeting on Feb. 25.Fort Zumwalt South won its last district championship in 2018 to give it eight since 2004. Fort Zumwalt North has won five district championships and it’s last was in 2016.Fort Zumwalt South senior guard JJ Schwepker averages a team-best 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Schwepker has hit on 69 of his 207 3-point attempts. Judah Nunn chips in 9.2 points per game. No one else averages more than 7 points per game.Fort Zumwalt North junior swingman KJ Lee has been a revelation this season as he’s leading the Panthers with a 15.9 points per game average. He’s also good for 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Senior center Mujtaba Alkhaldi (6-foot-7) averages 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds. Senior guard Grant Rapplean averages 8.8 points per game and has connected on 65 of 157 3-point attempts.

Oakville (15-12) vs. Mehlville (20-5)What: Class 5 District 2When, where: 7: 30 p.m. at VianneyUp next: Winner faces Jackson (11-16) in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson CollegeBreakdown: Oakville has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. The one loss in that stretch was a 71-60 defeat at the hands of Mehlville. Mehlville has won three in a row against Oakville including a district semifinal game last season.Oakville senior James Whitman averages 14.4 points and has made 32 of his 68 3-pointers for a 47 percent average. Senior Joe Beardsley averages 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.Mehlville has four players that average 13 points or more per game. Senior guard Dylan Branson and senior post Davion Bradford (7 foot) average just more than 15 points per game. Branson is good for more than 6 rebounds, five assists and nearly two steals per game. Bradford averages 8.6 rebounds and three blocks per game. Senior forward Lamontay Daughtery (6-foot-8) chips in 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and more than two assists and two steals per game. Daughtery can score inside and out.Senior guard King Waller averages 13 points, nearly four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.Last season, Mehlville won its second district championship in school history and made its first state quarterfinal appearance.SATURDAY

St. Dominic (16-10) vs. McCluer (22-4)What: Class 4 District 7When, where: 5 p.m. at St. Charles HighUp next: Winner faces Kirksville (21-7) in a sectional at 7: 45 p.m. Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.Breakdown: A rematch from a district semifinal last season, McCluer won 50-45 before being knocked off by St. Charles West in the championship game. This will be the third meeting between McCluer and St. Dominic since 2013 and McCluer has won both.No matter who wins, it will be the first district title for each school in at least 10 years. St. Dominic has five district titles to its credit with its last coming in 2010.McCluer has won 18 district titles but none since 2003.The Comets have a wealth of talent to lean on. They are led by senior guard/forward Devon Barshow who averages 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jeremiah Johnson is good for 12 points, 4 rebounds, a team-high 2.84 assists and 2 steals per game. He’s the Comets top free-throw shooter as he’s knocked down 94 of his 114 attempts for a 82.5 percent average.Senior forward Kameryn Hubbard is a jumping jack capable of electrifying the gym with his athleticism. He averages 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.64 blocks per game.St. Dominic has a core of underclassmen that do the bulk of its scoring in sophomore Ryan Schwendeman and juniors Brendan Deters and Anthony Lewis. Schwendeman is the leader at 15.6 points and 8 rebounds per game. Deters puts up 13.3 points and more than 6 assists per game. Lewis chips in 11.1 points.

Cardinal Ritter (22-6) vs. O’Fallon Christian (25-5)What: Class 3 quarterfinalWhen, where: 1: 45 p.m. at Normandy HighUp next: Winner faces winner of Blair Oaks (27-2) and Fairgrove (22-7) in a semifinal at 8: 10 p.m. March 13 at JQH Arena in Springfield.Breakdown: Ritter makes its first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. The Lions have won nine in a row. The only area teams to defeat Ritter this season were CBC, Mehlville and St. Louis Christian.Junior guard Mario Fleming leads the Lions by averaging 19 points per game but hasn’t hit that number the last two games as other players have stepped up. Senior forward Garry Clark is capable of a double-double every game as he averages 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. Senior forward Brandon Ellington is also a huge presence in the paint who chips in 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and more than 2 blocks a game.Sophomore guard Luther Burden averages 10.5 points but popped off for a season-high 26 against Lift For Life in the district championship game. Burden averages a team best 3.75 assists per game.O’Fallon Christian makes it second quarterfinal appearance in the last three seasons. It has never advanced to the semifinal round before.The Eagles have found ways to win despite missing sophomore Kristian Davis, who has not played since Feb. 3 against Lutheran St. Charles. Davis was averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game when he was injured.Junior guard Roddy Alexander leads the Eagles with 16.5 points per game. Junior forward Kalin Black averages 13.2 points and seven rebounds a game. Senior guard Ray Horry chips in 9.3 points and 3.6 assists per game.O’Fallon Christian won its last two elimination games by a combined eight points.

