🔥De la Rose gets back in with Blues with Kyrou out sick🔥

St. Louis Blues’ Jacob de la Rose aims for a pursues the puck as the Blues face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Enterprise Center.

Lexi Browning

Jordan Kyrou is out sick so Jacob de la Rose will make his return to the lineup for the first time in almost a month on Saturday against Dallas at Enterprise Center.Also Sammy Blais will be back in the lineup after his first healthy scratch of the season, apparently ending the Robert Bortuzzo experiment after one game.Jake Allen, who is 2-0 against the Stars this season with a 1.00 GAA and a .961 save percentage will be in goal.The last time de la Rose played was Feb. 8 against Dallas and he’s been a healthy scratch in 12 of the team’s 13 games since the start of February. “We have a really good team here so it’s tight to get into the lineup,” he said. “I’ve got to keep my head up and stay positive and wait for my chance and when I get it, I’ve got to take it.”Coach Craig Berube said he probably should have gotten de la Rose in the lineup sooner, and said that he’ll look for chances to get in the team’s other idled forwards, Mackenzie MacEachern and Troy Brouwer, in the games ahead. Though the Blues have two days off next week between games in the New York area, after that, the makeup game with Anaheim will lead to a very busy week.BLAIS BACKSammy Blais was a healthy scratch on Thursday against the New York Islanders as Berube wanted to see more from the young winger. Blais will be back in the lineup tonight.