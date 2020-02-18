🔥Daytona 500 crash: Ryan Newman in serious condition after fiery smash at Nascar season opener🔥

Nascar driver Ryan Newman has been hospitalised after a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500.

The American – who competes for Roush Fenway Racing – was narrowly leading the famous, season-opening race on its final lap in Florida when his Ford was inadvertently nudged by Ryan Blaney and went crashing into the wall and flipped upside down before being hit by another car.

That second impact sent the Mustang flying high into the air and it landed on its roof before skidding on its side while engulfed in flames.

Track workers and emergency services were quickly on the scene and Newman was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Roush Fenway Racing later released a statement to confirm that the 42-year-old’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center,” the team statement read. “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

More to follow