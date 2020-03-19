🔥Daytime TV and news bulletin viewing figures boom as people remain indoors🔥

This Morning and Loose Women are among shows that have seen a rise in viewing figures as Brits stay home in attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

News bulletins have seen a spike in viewing as people stay at home, along with ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home, if possible, because of coronavirus while others are self-isolating or simply heeding advice not to go out.

ITV Daytime, which includes shows such as Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning, averaged 1.5 million viewers on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said it was its strongest viewing performance for a Wednesday since Christmas Day 2013 and that viewing in daytime is up year-on-year by 32 percent.

It said that viewing figures on Wednesday increased year-on-year for Loose Women (76 percent) with 1.3 million viewers, This Morning (70 percent), Lorraine (23 percent) and Good Morning Britain (15 percent).

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast is reaching around seven million people each day.

In news, BBC News At Six had an audience of 8.7 million on Wednesday, the highest figure since Christmas Day 2008, and more than twice the average audience of 2019.

The regional 6.30pm bulletin had an audience of 8.4 million, while the BBC News Special on Wednesday had an average audience of 4.8 million.

ITV recorded an increase to its lunchtime, evening and News At Ten as well as regional bulletins.

Additional reporting by Press Association.