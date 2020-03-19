🔥Daytime TV and news bulletin viewing figures boom as people remain indoors🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020 in News Leave a reply
daytime-tv-and-news-bulletin-viewing-figures-boom-as-people-remain-indoors

This Morning and Loose Women are among shows that have seen a rise in viewing figures as Brits stay home in attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

News bulletins have seen a spike in viewing as people stay at home, along with ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home, if possible, because of coronavirus while others are self-isolating or simply heeding advice not to go out.

ITV Daytime, which includes shows such as Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning, averaged 1.5 million viewers on Wednesday.

Coronavirus UK: “Grime Gran” slams stockpilers on ITV’s This Morning

The broadcaster said it was its strongest viewing performance for a Wednesday since Christmas Day 2013 and that viewing in daytime is up year-on-year by 32 percent.

It said that viewing figures on Wednesday increased year-on-year for Loose Women (76 percent) with 1.3 million viewers, This Morning (70 percent), Lorraine (23 percent) and Good Morning Britain (15 percent).

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast is reaching around seven million people each day.

In news, BBC News At Six had an audience of 8.7 million on Wednesday, the highest figure since Christmas Day 2008, and more than twice the average audience of 2019.

The regional 6.30pm bulletin had an audience of 8.4 million, while the BBC News Special on Wednesday had an average audience of 4.8 million.

ITV recorded an increase to its lunchtime, evening and News At Ten as well as regional bulletins.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

You May Also Like

‘bleach’-anime-to-return-in-2021;-‘consume-the-witch’-gets-serialization-and-anime

‘Bleach’ ANIME TO RETURN IN 2021; ‘Consume THE WITCH’ GETS SERIALIZATION AND ANIME

one-st.-louis-doctor’s-ordeal:-‘i-am-so-frustrated’

🔥One St. Louis doctor’s ordeal: ‘I am so frustrated’🔥

messenger:-tight-testing-parameters-confound-st.-louis-families-attempting-to-limit-covid-19-spread

🔥Messenger: Tight testing parameters confound St. Louis families attempting to limit COVID-19 spread🔥

us.-closes-air-traffic-control-tower-in-nevada;-nearly-500-flights-canceled

🔥U.S. closes air traffic control tower in NEVADA; nearly 500 flights canceled🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *