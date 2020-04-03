🔥Dayot Upamecano to Tottenham? RB Leipzig mock Spurs over potential transfer🔥

Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Dayot Upamecano this summer but RB Leipzig have laughed off suggestions he could be on his way to Spurs after trolling the club on Twitter.

The French defender is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a standout season for the German outfit, who were competing for the Bundesliga title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.

But when it was put to the Bundesliga club that their star defender could be heading to north London, Leipzig refused to entertain such a situation.

Indeed, the Bundesliga club decided to tease the north London club – who they recently overcame in the Champions League – during an exchange with a user on Twitter.

When asking fans to identify Upamecano based on a photo from his childhood in a quiz on Friday, one person cheekily suggested Upamecano was a “future Spurs player”.

Leipzig clearly had trouble connecting the dots and responded: “Spurs and a future…? This doesn’t add up…,” adding a confused emoji for good measure.

It seems there is no love lost between the two teams after their recent meeting.