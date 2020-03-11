🔥Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal fans want transfer deal done for RB Leipzig star after Tottenham performance🔥

Arsenal fans were thoroughly impressed by the performance of RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano in their Champions League thumping over Tottenham.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was rarely troubled as Tottenham – albeit it without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son – suffered a 4-0 aggregate loss and exited the tournament as a result.

Upamecano has become one of the biggest commodities in world football after a series of impressive performances, proving once more why his reputation has rocketed.

The north London club wanted to sign the defender last summer, but were priced out of a move given the France international was valued at over £70million – and that asking price will likely be higher following Leipzig’s Champions League run.

Regardless of the price, Arsenal fans – upon witnessing yet another fine display from the youngster – have taken to Twitter, and have made it abundantly clear they would love to see him in an Arsenal shirt come the start of next season.

