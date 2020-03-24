🔥Day in intensive care scared me, says doctor who skydives as hobby🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A leading doctor who spent a day in intensive care at London’s biggest NHS trust has described how the scene left him “scared”.

It came as a neighbouring east London trust announced it was postponing chemotherapy and cancer surgery because it was under such pressure treating coronavirus patients.

Professor Richard Schilling, one of the country’s top cardiologists, tweeted last night: “Just spent the day on ITU at NHS Barts Health. I skydive and mountaineer and I am scared.

“Please respect the risks these brave clinicians are taking for you and your families and isolate to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

There have been 12 deaths at Barts Health, which runs five east London hospitals.

Professor Schilling, who works at St Bartholomew’s hospital in Smithfield, said on his way into work today: “The A&E, ITU and anaesthetic teams [are] getting the highest exposure and greatest risk.”

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS trust, which runs Queen’s hospital in Romford and King George in Ilford, said it was postponing all routine planned surgery — “including cancer operations” — for at least a fortnight.

All outpatient appointments, including endoscopy internal investigations and chemotherapy appointments, both in-person and by phone, were also being halted.

The trust, where there have been nine Covid-19 deaths, said: “This is because we are now seeing an increase in the number of seriously ill patients (who have tested positive for Covid-19) at our hospitals, which is only going to increase in the days and weeks ahead.

“Postponing chemotherapy will help to protect our cancer patients as these intense drugs affect their immune system, making them more susceptible to contracting Covid-19.

“We are reviewing these patients to ensure no harm will come to them by delaying their treatment.”

A sign points the way to a NHS 111 Coronavirus Pod at The Royal London Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

The trust said “only the most urgent operations” would go ahead but maternity appointments at Queen’s — one of the capital’s busiest hospitals — would continue.

A total of 129 deaths across London had been declared by NHS England by 9am yesterday, although it is thought there is a lag of up to 48 hours in deaths being reported — meaning there may already be dozens more.

Yesterday’s official figures included the first deaths at the Royal Free London trust, which runs the Royal Free in Hampstead, Barnet General and Chase Farm in Enfield. There was also a first death at Kingston hospital.

Only two of the 18 London trusts with A&Es have so far not recorded a coronavirus death — The Whittington, in Archway, and Hillingdon, the main hospital for Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge constituency.

The Royal Free trust, where four deaths were announced yesterday, today banned visitors.

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 leave Northwick Park Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

Great Ormond Street children’s hospital has increased the capacity of its paediatric intensive care unit and has opened its general wards to children being treated at other hospitals. It does not treat adults but the move allows other hospitals to use vacated children’s wards and paediatric staff to treat adults.

Today, doctors on the frontline of London’s NHS continued to warn of a lack of protective equipment. They said patients were dying of cardiac or respiratory arrest because of the time it takes medics to put on protective hazmat suits.

They expressed concern at the knock-on impact on other patients such as those suffering heart attacks, due to the focus on coronavirus.

“For every person who is getting ill with Covid, it feels there is someone who is getting really suboptimal care,” one medic said.

People wearing face masks leave Northwick Park Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

A junior doctor working in A&E at a major London hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Standard: “I think it’s important people understand how awful it is at the hospital, because it’s hard to imagine. You often feel very powerless and overwhelmed by just the stealthy nature of what we are seeing.

“It feels like almost every single patient we see has it. A whole new A&E for non-Covid patients has had to be opened in a different ward.

“Only two A&E doctors that I know are currently off sick. But I actually think we are touching the surface here… We are going to need support for a long time…When doctors start being off work in droves it is going to be really rough.”

Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, co-founder of the grassroots Doctors’ Association UK, said: “A month ago we warned the Government in the Evening Standard about doctors’ concerns that the NHS was not well prepared. It seems doctors were canaries in the coal mine after-all.

“Now, four weeks later we are finally going into lockdown. We support the Prime Minister’s bold decisions today, and can only hope they are not too late.”