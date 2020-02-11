🔥David Walliams sports impressive prosthetics to go undercover at Britain's Got Talent audition🔥

David Walliams underwent a dramatic makeover to go incognito as a security guard at a Britain’s Got Talent audition.

The talent show judge, 48, shared photos of himself on Instagram wearing impressive prosthetics, as well as a new hair cut and some grey facial hair.

He also posted some behind-the-scenes snaps of the intricate process required to transform him.

The slightly terrifying shots showed how the Britain’s Got Talent team made a cast of Walliams’ face then used it to mould a prosthetic mask, which had wrinkles and discolouration added to make the star look more weathered.

More pictures showed how the make-up artists carefully applied the fake skin and facial hair.

He captioned the post: “In charge of security today @bgt.”

Walliams is currently filming for the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

After holding auditions at the London Palladium, the team decamped to Manchester last week to meet more talented hopefuls.

Walliams, who recently made his debut as the presenter of the National Television Awards, has been keeping fans updated by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, including a photo of him posing with McPartlin and Donnelly while dressed as the Queen.

He also dressed up as his Britain’s Got Talent colleagues for a pre-NTAs stunt, donning huge aviator sunglasses and a white shirt to channel Cowell and wearing a sparkly dress to mimic Holden.

Britain’s Got Talent is expected to return to ITV later this spring.