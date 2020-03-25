🔥David Walliams is releasing daily audiobooks for kids – and they're free🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams is releasing a free children’s audio book daily for the next 30 days, he announced on Twitter this morning.

He tweeted: “I am about to call in to @ZoeTheBall‘s @BBCRadio2 show to talk about the free ‘World’s Worst Children’ audiobooks I am posting daily.”

The first story is already available for download on Walliams’ website. Called ‘The Terrible Triplets’, it’s part of his book ‘The World’s Worst Children 3’, a collation of different stories that was released in 2018.

The audio book extracts will be released daily at 11am, and will be selected from his ‘World’s Worst Children’ book series.

The free audio book release comes as children have been told to stay home from school to help slow the spread of coronavirus, and households are told to only leave their homes for exercise, shopping for necessities, transport to work only when absolutely necessary and for medical needs.

Walliams joins celebrities like The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, in helping to support parents who find themselves suddenly homeschooling their kids .

Wicks launched his daily free PE lessons for kids on his YouTube channel this week which saw over 800,000 households tune in to participate on the first day.