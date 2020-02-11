🔥David Tennant to return to the London stage in revival of CP Taylor's 'pertinent' play about nazism🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

David Tennant is returning to the West End to star in a play about nazism.

He will be appearing in a revival of CP Taylor’s Good after three years away from the theatre.

The play, which will open at the Playhouse Theatre in October, will be the first production from Fictionhouse, a new company set up by former artistic director and executive director of the Royal Court, Dominic Cooke and Kate Horton.

Tennant was last on the London stage in a 2017 production of Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho. The Standard’s review credited his “charismatic blend of swagger and agility, exuding twinkly charm and leaping around the stage like a tipsy gazelle”.

In Good, he will play a German professor during the Second World War who gets swept up in a movement that is edging towards the unthinkable.

Tennant said the play is “more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been”.

Cooke, who is directing Good, said: “I have known David Tennant since he was a student and have wanted to work with him ever since. He is one of our finest actors and has the ideal combination of wit, warmth and charisma to bring John Halder vividly to life.

“CP Taylor’s modern classic about the perils of moral compromise is an apposite fable for our troubled times and it feels like an exciting first project for Fictionhouse.”

Tennant will appear alongside Elliot Levey and Call The Midwife’s Fenella Woolgar.

Good will run at the Playhouse Theatre from October 6-December 19. Tickets go on sale today at noon.

