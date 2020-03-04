🔥David Sexton reviews The Connaught Grill: Unrewarding grill proves unworthy of past glories or present priciness🔥

Having a resplendent history can be as much a burden to a restaurant as an asset. Anyone trying to recreate past glories might envy the freedom enjoyed by a pop-up.

The Connaught Grill, which reopened last month, displays on its website a rave review from The New York Times saying it serves “the finest meal in the British Isles” — but this puff dates back to 1972. The Grill, which originally opened in 1955, was overseen by head chef Michel Bourdin from 1975 to 2000, when it closed, serving traditional French haute cuisine to a starry clientele.

Now as part of the ongoing revival of the hotel by its owners, the Maybourne Hotel Group, headed by Irish investor Patrick McKillen and backed by the Qatari royal family, the Grill has been added to the hotel’s two existing restaurants, Jean-Georges at the Connaught and the two Michelin star Hélène Darroze.

Sited on the ground floor, it is entered through a corridor displaying both works of art and prize bottles of wine. The design is by architect John Heah and majors on displaying timber from the Pennsylvania company George Nakashima Woodworkers.

The 46-seat dining room boasts a set of spacious, semi-private booths. In each, a large plank top table made of aged American black walnut, beautifully polished but leaving the edges naturally formed, is presided over by two more massive planks of the wood forming the end wall, left with natural fissures, held together by butterfly joints and displayed almost as a minimalist piece of art themselves, seeming to carry the table top up at 90 degrees.

The seating is Connolly leather banquettes, rather like lavish trains seats, and there’s a peculiarly rustic, even remedial, heavy wooden stick back “Conoid” chair on big feet, also from the Nakashima workshop, placed at the other end of each table. A kind of pergola encloses the space under the ornate, high plasterwork of the room itself.

It’s an extraordinary rustical/minimalist/luxury installation — and if there is anybody wood-obsessed enough to relish such wacky plankiness, it should be me. Yet impressive though the work may be, it’s oddly unsettling to sit here, claustrophobic despite the generous space. A bit David Lynch and not in a good way, reckoned my guest Johanna, the atmosphere further lowered by grisly and needless muzak.

Overseen by Jean-Georges Vongerichten with Anshu Anghotra as executive chef, the menu includes oysters, sashimi and a pie of the day, but centres on dishes from a wood-burning grill and rotisserie, classics given a saucy twist. Trophy ingredients ride high: truffles, foie gras, caviar, lobster, wagyu and kobe beef.

Disconcerting: Welsh rarebit with Cromer crab (Adrian Lourie)

From the starters, we tried Jean-Georges’s Oeuf En Suprise [sic] (£22), in tribute to the Oeuf En Surprise au Connaught that was the Grill’s signature dish in the old days. This peppery, three-cheese souffle, enclosing a soft egg, served in a copper dish on a wooden platter, was just inept, burnt on top but undercooked and sloppily liquid within. When we asked if it was meant to be like this, it was taken off the bill: it shouldn’t have left the kitchen like that.

Welsh rarebit with freshly picked Cromer crab (£19) proved an equally disconcerting starter, although that was where on the menu it was listed: a daunting slice of sourdough toast with mustardy cheese on top, accompanied by a tiny timbale of crabmeat, topped with a fleck of mayo, these two items having little to say to each other.

Time to admit we didn’t finish any of the dishes we ordered. A half of spit-roasted Racan organic chicken (£31) — it’s a distinctive black-feather breed from the Touraine — came jointed into three pieces, still retaining most of its black foot, although not the whole clawy thing, Mark Hix-style. To tackle it, I was offered a choice of five different steak knives, opting for the fiercest-looking (Argentinian) but even so, although this was clearly a noble bird that had lived a sporting life, the way it had been cooked left it so fibrous, so little tender, it was hard to cut up, let alone eat, a greasy lemon-flavoured gravy offering little help.

Johanna’s Dover sole (£58), a big specimen, ferociously grilled and taken off the bone at the table, was also unrewarding, its accompanying brown butter vinaigrette with capers adding to the burnt aftertaste. On the side, roasted Brussels sprouts (£7) were charred outside, soggy within, unsuccessfully tarted up with balsamic vinegar, pecan nuts and herbs; tender broccoli rabe (£7) had been given a similar sweet-sourish treatment with pistachio, chilli and mint. Black truffle potato rosti (£15) was a potato cake crisped to perdition, blackened with a daft quantity of truffle dust, further topped with creme fraiche and chives in an effort at lubrication.

At this point we were offered complimentary desserts, either from natural courtesy or because we had been spotted reviewing. But we didn’t finish these either, neither a coconut and pineapple sorbet served in a whole pineapple with a little glass of fruit-flavoured grog, nor a sugary sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and sickly clotted cream sorbet.

With three of the cheapest glasses of wine available (ho-hum Argentinian chardonnay, £20, fine Chianti Classico from Antinori, £26), we paid £243.56. Had the surprising egg and puds been billed, it would have been over £300. We’d have enjoyed ourselves more at Cote. Or maybe Nando’s. And Soho, the most creative restaurant scene anywhere, is a stroll away.

Five things David ate this week

On Saturday, after a sunny visit to the ever improving gardens of Myddelton House in Enfield, a dash in a hailstorm to the nearby pub, The Pied Bull, for fish and chips.

At home, the best and easiest quick meal: confit duck legs, brought back from France last weekend. Will I tire of this one day?

After Monday’s press screening of Military Wives, pasta sustenance at Manteca: tonnarelli, brown crab cacao e pepe (pictured).

Laurie and I both love the Lot-et-Garonne tomme de brebis I brought back from Lauzerte market. More! he says urgently.

Grilled duck donburi on brown rice is my new staple at Wagamama Kensington – these things change about once a year.