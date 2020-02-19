🔥David Sexton reviews Big Fernand: Not a dirty burger in sight as French forgo filth in favour of chic civility🔥

The seemly burger — does it exist? Is it a contradiction in terms? Here comes the French marvel Big Fernand to test the proposition to the limit once again.

London had its burger apocalypse some 10 years ago now. Richard Godwin called time on the whole dirty burger phenomenon in these pages back in 2014 in an article headed “Peak Filth”, observing that, after the arrival of “gonzo burger outfits such as MeatLiquor and Pitt Cue Co”, the creation of ever more excessive burgers had degenerated into a sort of toxic arms race.

Big Fernand, a French chain offering thoroughly tasteful burgers in a pleasant environment, was created in Paris in 2011, soon opening elsewhere in France. It launched in London in 2014 in Percy Street off Tottenham Court Road, but didn’t succeed there, at that time, and closed three years later.

Big Fernand has continued to prosper elsewhere though, now with 47 branches in France and several in UAE too. Perhaps inspired by the success of the French Big Mamma group in opening Gloria and Circolo Popolare in London, they are trying again, this time, more appropriately, in the Frenchest area of London, South Ken, directly opposite the whopping Le Pain Quotidien.

It’s a charming place, looking from the outside more like a neighbourhood bistro than a fast food joint with its handsome blue awning. Inside, it’s a merry caricature of froggiedom. There’s a big red hexagon painted on the ceiling, the staff wear stripy T-shirts and caps, bottles of Ricard are on display. There are Eiffel Tower lamp bases and, yes, mais oui, they parlez franglais here, promising “sauces fait maison”, “fromage from the wheel”, “un service with a smile”, urging you to “amuse your bouche”. Yet the delivery is seriously good.

Charming: The interior of Big Fernand in South Kensington (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

There’s a short list of eight burgers, ranging in price from £7.75 to £13, three beef, one veal, one lamb, one chicken, and one portobello mushroom, while for now “le veggie” option remains a bit of a mystery on the current card. “Veg pattie — coming soon — being perfected in la cuisine. Watch this space”, it says, with perfect French indifference to this silly fad.

There are excellent frites (£2.50) with garlic and paprika, or gooey frites raclette (£3.50) lubricated with creamy cheese and scattered with chives. “Le Natural” (£4.50) is a pleasant mixed salad, with olives, sundried tomatoes and tangy vinaigrette, and to follow there’s yoghurt with fruit or coulis, or la mousse au chocolat (£4), “made fraîche today”.

To drink, they go big on their own grenadine, mixed with Evian (£3) and Meteor French craft beer, but there’s also good wine at modest prices (£4.50 or £5.25 a glass). Vaguely listed just as “vins francais”, they’re the excellent Marius range from the Rhone house of M.Chapoutier, the grenache/syrah red from the Languedoc being quite delectable, just the thing to help a burger find its calling.

And those burgers? They are as tasteful as a burger can be, if that is what a burger hopes to aspire towards. They are sensibly proportioned, not bigs, not whoppers, certainly not dirty, but sanely sized and not over-filled. The bun is fresh, the UK-sourced meat good quality, the cheeses distinctive, the sauces not overpowering, the herbs coming through clearly. “Le Jura”, a beef patty with creamy Morbier cheese, crispy smoked bacon, grilled red peppers, chives and an olive-based sauce was lush, about as far away from random hogging as the hamburger gets. “Le Veau” was positively refined, a mild and delicate burger, with caramelised onions, coriander and a dash of mayo, lifted by a lovely taste of Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese.

And Big Fernand is actually a pleasant place to sit, eat and even linger. You order at the counter, in front of the open kitchen, pay and carry away a little flag to your table but thereafter you are amiably served.

The French do not think much of eating standing up (only animals eat standing up, a French friend once told me, a remark that comes to mind most days on the Circle line). Magazines there regularly warn that it’s positively dangerous — néfaste pour la santé; even now, the French spend much longer at table than we brutes do.

McDonald’s is now immensely popular in France (1,500 branches), providing its second most profitable market after the States, but it has achieved this by adapting to French preferences, not only in the food it serves, either. French customers tend to go to McDonald’s at regular meal times, in groups, and stay for longer, enjoying table service and spending more than elsewhere. (They also have an endearing tendency to believe that in eating American fast food, they are experiencing a distinctive foreign cuisine — a delusion the scale of which was brought home to me on a visit to a branch of the country’s most popular themed barbecue chain, Buffalo Grill, one Saturday lunchtime in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, which proved to be packed with kids dressed as cowboys and, well, native Americans, complete with bows and arrows.)

So the best way to approach Big Fernand, perhaps, is not as primarily a burger place at all, but rather as a perfect expression of Frenchness, taking another country’s earnest endeavours and demonstrating how they can be civilised.

The cheese-eating surrender monkeys know best, after all.

Five things David ate this week

A wet weekend with a toddler. On Saturday, after a trip to the RAF Museum, restorative penne with sausage sauce in friendly Hornsey Italian joint, Tomo.

Sunday even wetter: refuge found in classy Crouch End offshoot of Paesan, tiptop carbonara and gnocchi alla sorentina.

Still pursuing my Florence Knight studies, I made her baked beans recipe, with her elusive key ingredient, moscatel vinegar, from the deli at Orford Saloon Tapas Bar in Walthamstow.

Fresh food merchants Little Farm having opened in Kensington, I tried their “Farmer Salmon” (£8.95). For rustic authenticity, it came with carrots so unwashed they were inedible. Silly!

The perfect midweek supper: partridge, pancetta, polenta, truffle oil, 20 minutes. Alas, the last from the freezer, season’s over.

The best French restaurants in London