🔥David Schwimmer to read a bedtime story on CBeebies🔥

David Schwimmer is to read a bedtime story on CBeebies.

The Friends star will tell a tale about a pair of aliens from two rival groups who fall in love, sparking strong disapproval from their families.

The story comes from the latest book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler titled The Smeds And The Smoos.

The story charts whether the pair can overcome the differences between the competing alien factions.

Schwimmer is the latest of a string of stars to have read a story on the children’s programme.

Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff, Tom Hardy and Jodie Whittaker are among those to have appeared in the TV slot.

Schwimmer’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will be broadcast on February 22 at 6.50pm.