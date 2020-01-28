🔥David Schwimmer on Friends reunion: I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories🔥

Friends alum David Schwimmer says a reunion of the popular sitcom is not possible as every member of the lead cast is headed in different career directions.

The actor, who played fan favourite Ross Geller on the NBC series, said he doesn’t want to go along with a supposed return for the sake of money.

David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in a still from Friends. Image from Twitter

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?

“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense,” Schwimmer told The Guardian when asked about a potential Friends reunion.

Recently, show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman said the team would never do a “scripted” reunion. “If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it… Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted,” Kauffman said.

Reports of HBO Max’s Friends reunion started doing the rounds last November.

Friends, also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, premiered in September 1994.

Schwimmer was last seen in The Laundromat alongside Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas. The comedy-drama, which premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival, portrayed events surrounding the 2015 data breach at the lawyers’ firm, Mossack Fonseca, that resulted in the release of more than 11 million documents, called the Panama Papers, which shined a light on how some of the world’s richest people hide their money. U.S. prosecutors said the schemes involved sham foundations and shell companies.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 12: 43: 07 IST