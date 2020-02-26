🔥David Roback dead: Mazzy Star co-founder dies aged 61🔥

David Roback, co-founder of the alternative rock band Mazzy Star, has died at the age of 61.

Producer and writer Roback formed Mazzy Star with vocalist Hope Sandoval, and the duo found major success with their biggest hit, Fade Into You.

Roback’s publicist confirmed his death with no cause of death yet given.

Mazzy Star made four albums together, and most recently released the Still EP in 2018.

Roback was an influential musician in the Los Angeles psychedelic revival movement of the 1980s, playing in bands such as Rain Parade and Opal.

Sandoval met Roback and joined Opal in the late 80s, and the duo then rebranded as Mazzy Star and released their first album, She Hangs Brightly, in 1990.

Known for their broody, atmospheric alt-rock sound, Mazzy Star reappeared with So Tonight That I Might See in 1993, which featured the unexpected hit Fade Into You.

They took a 17-year hiatus between their third album, Among My Swan (1996) and their fourth, Seasons of Your Day (2013).

Bands and musicians such as Susanna Hoffs, Clairo and Sleigh Bells are among those in the music industry who have paid tribute to Roback.

Hoffs, who worked with Roback in the band Unconscious before becoming lead singer and guitarist of The Bangles, wrote: “Peace and love David Roback… my first musical partner and my very dear friend. You will be eternally missed.”

Rock duo Sleigh Bells wrote: “I love a lot of Mazzy Star songs but I don’t know what I would do without Fade Into You. RIP David Roback. Thank you for the music”.

Singer Jennifer O’Connor also shared: “Rest In Peace David Roback. Such incredible music you made. Seeing Mazzy Star and The Jesus and Mary Chain in 1994 was certainly one of the concert going highlights of my life.”

Roback had reportedly been living in Norway recently, but spending “most” of his time in London.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and worked across the US and Europe